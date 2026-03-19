Nine Inch Nails Frontman Clarifies Touring Future After Ending Peel It Back Tour

Trent Reznor set the record straight about Nine Inch Nails' plans during their Sacramento show on March 16. Confusion had spread after earlier comments. He now told fans he never meant the band was quitting live shows for good.

During the Tulsa performance, Reznor's words sparked misunderstandings. Those statements only referred to wrapping up this specific run of concerts, not walking away from stages forever.

"As some of you may know, this is the last show of the tour," Reznor told the crowd, Lambgoat reports. "And to be clear, I think I said something the other day that then got misconstrued into something that is not intentionally necessarily true. What I said was, this is the last show of this tour, and we don't have any shows booked, and we don't have any plans to book any shows any time in the future so far. That doesn't mean we may not tour again."

Nothing's scheduled right now. But that could change. "We may tour again. It won't be next month, it won't be this year. I never said we were intentionally stopping, and I never meant that," he said. "The combination of this band, and this crew, and a lot of hard work, and we put on a show that I'm really f**king proud of," Reznor added. "I thank you for coming and attending. I appreciate it. It makes us all feel like we have a fucking purpose."

Writing new songs takes priority now. Before hitting the road again, the band wants fresh material to share.

"What we're going to do is work on some new music, and make some new s**t," he said. "And if we feel inspired, and if we feel we can beat this [show], we'll see you again. And I hope to see you again, and I hope you come see us if we do."