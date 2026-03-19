Poison The Well To Release First Album in 17 Years on March 20

Poison The Well will release their first new album in 17 years, Peace in Place, on Friday, March 20. The album will be released through SharpTone Records and includes 10 tracks, running just past 30 minutes.

Their last full-length album, The Tropic Rot, came out in 2009. The band toured Australia for Soundwave less than a year later, playing shows with Evergreen Terrace, Every Time I Die, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

"I'm grateful to do this again with my friends, and to share a record made with honesty, intention, and connection at its core," vocalist Jeffrey Moreira said, quoted by Parade.

This band helped build the emotional metalcore genre in the early 2000s. Their debut defined what came after, shaping countless groups in metalcore and post-hardcore. Years later, they returned for celebration tours honoring The Opposite of December and You Come Before You.

Will Putney produced Peace in Place. He's previously worked with bands like Better Lovers and Fit For An Autopsy. His production pulls the band forward, while also keeping what made them popular in the first place.

Two singles arrived before the full album. "Thoroughbreds" examines lifelong bonds. "Beasts of burden are hard to break — not because they're strong, but because they're stubborn," the group said about the track. "Thoroughbreds is about realising that some lifelong bonds don't fail early; they fail after you believed they were there to stay."

"Everything Hurts" dropped as well. "I care deeply about the people in my life, but even the people you love can be frustrating sometimes," Moreira said in a statement, as per Revolver. "And it's important to remember that we can be just as frustrating to them."

"Wax Mask" opens the album with a soft vocal ballad that explodes into harsh metallic riffs. "Primal Bloom" delivers precise riffs and well-placed breakdowns during its second half. The closing track ends with a hidden passage that appears after a pause.