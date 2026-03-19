This Day in Sports History: March 19

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 19 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

LaMotta was one of the toughest and most relentless middleweight boxers in history. He also made a great film about his life. Hull is one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history and a Stanley Cup champion. Jordan dominated the NBA in the 1990s, won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, and became one of the most influential athletes in sports history.