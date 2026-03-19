Venetian Resort Opens Poma Juice Bar Modeled After Old-World Apothecaries

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has opened Poma, a new juice and smoothie bar inspired by old-world apothecaries and built around a "fruit, function, and intention" concept.

"Wellness has become an increasingly important part of how our guests experience The Venetian," said Julian Griffiths, senior vice president of food and beverage at The Venetian Resort. "We're thrilled to introduce Poma as a health-forward concept we developed from the ground up. Whether guests are starting their day, recovering from a late night, recharging between meetings, or seeking a more mindful option during their stay, Poma provides a fresh, elevated experience designed to refresh and restore."

The menu features cold-pressed juices, nutrient-rich smoothies, açaí bowls, protein drinks, and wellness shots. Named options include Strawberry Fields, Blueberry Majik, Operation Regeneration, and Matcha Madness, with many items featuring collagen, superfoods, and other boosters.

The space blends white marble, deep green tile, and brass accents, with open displays of fresh fruit and juice bottles adding to the wellness-forward aesthetic.