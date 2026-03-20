All-American Rejects Return With House Party Tour and New Single

The All-American Rejects have plans to revive their House Party Tour after headlining South by Southwest on March 12. Lead singer Tyson Ritter broke the news the next day during a panel. He unveiled a fan-powered campaign to pick where the band will play next.

Last year, the band kicked off the House Party Tour for the first time. Living rooms became concert halls. Backyards turned into music venues, and fans got to watch the group up close in spaces they knew.

A new website lets fans shape the tour schedule. The page displays an Ouija-style planchette that glides across a world map, showing RSVPs as they happen. When more people sign up, the cities on the screen reveal which spots are gaining traction.

Fans can share custom RSVP links to get friends involved and push their city higher. The platform lets fans offer their own homes as concert spots through the Ritter's Playhouse platform.

The group released "Get This," their new single, before announcing the tour. This track appears on Sandbox, the band's spring 2026 album and their first since 2012's Kids In The Street.

"Little hooks will sit in your pockets like a lead weight that won't shake out in the dryer," Tyson Ritter said, according to Dailyfly. "'Get This' was a song born on a drive. It was made in the sunshine on the back porch of our family home. Pure fun like the company it was written around."