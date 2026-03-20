Chuck Norris Dead at 86: Cause of Death and Family’s Message

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a social media post on Friday, March 20.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family shared on his official social media pages.

They added, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

According to a report from ABC7, Norris' family isn't sharing the actor's cause of death at this time. But, we know that he died after a hospitalization in Hawaii.

Norris is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, as well as his five children and his 13 grandchildren.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," his family shared on social media. "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

They added, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."