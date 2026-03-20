Oasis Documentary Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Drama Ahead of 2026 Reunion Tour

Producer Steven Knight said that the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour documentary will show rehearsals, meetings, and concerts from when the band got back together in 2025. Knight described it as a "documentary with a plot," according to Rolling Stone. It tracks the brothers' return after they broke up in 2009. "It's phenomenal," Knight said. "We've got it down to four hours, so we've gotta get it down to [a shorter runtime]."

Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace direct the project. They made LCD Soundsystem's 2012 concert film, Shut Up and Play the Hits. They also created the 2022 documentary, Meet Me in the Bathroom.

Knight's crew gained access before the tour started in July 2025. Cameras tracked Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher during rehearsals and captured backstage moments. "I interviewed them [and] they're just one quote after another, they're just so funny," Knight said, according to The Independent.

The Live '25 tour brought the band back after 16 years. Shows started in Cardiff on Jul. 4, 2025. The tour hit the US, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. São Paulo hosted the final show in November 2025.