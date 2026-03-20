Sombr Brings Cranberries Members Onstage for St. Patrick’s Eve Performance in Dublin

Sombr invited Mike Hogan and Noel Hogan of The Cranberries onstage at Dublin's 3Arena on Monday, March 16. They played the band's 1993 hit "Linger." This show closed out The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour.

The 20-year-old wore a green blouse with ruffled cuffs as he sang alongside the founding members. Mike Hogan played bass while Noel Hogan strummed guitar, recreating the track that climbed to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Sombr bringing out the cranberries in dublin on paddy's weekend to sing linger is probably the best thing i have ever experienced i think he earned his irish passport," wrote one fan on X.

The Cranberries started in Limerick, Ireland, back in 1989 with drummer Fergal Lawler and late singer Dolores O'Riordan. They took a break in 2003 but reunited in 2009, and released their sixth studio album in February 2012. O'Riordan died in January 2018 from accidental drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

The artist, born Shane Michael Boose, released his debut studio album I Barely Know Her in 2025. His breakout singles "Back to Friends" and "Undressed" both hit the top 20 of the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Hot 100. "Back to Friends" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart earlier this year.

He received nominations for Best New Artist at the 68th GRAMMY Awards and 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. At the VMAs, he won Best Alternative Video for "Back to Friends."

At the BRIT Awards last month, Sombr performed "Undressed" when a man wearing a shirt reading "Sombr is a Homewrecker" pushed him off his platform. A representative confirmed the incident was staged as part of the show.