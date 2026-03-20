This Day in Sports History: March 20

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 20 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Richard was the first true superstar for the Canadiens. He was nicknamed "The Rocket" because of his explosive skating, powerful shot, and aggressive style of play. Jordan is one of the best basketball players of all-time and became a worldwide superstar through his partnership with Nike and the Air Jordan sneaker line. Griffey Jr. is known for his powerful swing, elite defense, and iconic popularity during the 1990s.