This Day in Sports History: March 21

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 21 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Howe was known as "Mr. Hockey" because of his longevity and excellence. He played professional hockey for five decades and 26 seasons in the NHL. Federer is known for his elegant playing style and record-setting achievements in Grand Slam tournaments. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and spent 310 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world. Suzuki is one of the best contact hitters in baseball history and he helped popularize Japanese players in the MLB. He had 10 straight 200-hit seasons.