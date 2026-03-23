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Downtown Las Vegas Reinvents Itself as Affordable, Historic Alternative to the Strip

Downtown Las Vegas is positioning itself as a value-driven alternative to the Strip, leveraging nearly nine decades of history, a growing small-business community, and event-driven foot traffic to sustain momentum…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: People walk under the Fremont Street Experience attraction's Viva Vision canopy screen on August 30, 2025 in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitation to Las Vegas fell by 12 percent in July compared to last year, continuing a slump in tourism since the start of the year, according to a report released on August 29 by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The LVCVA's figures also showed that hotel occupancy dropped to 76.1 percent in July, a 7.6 percent decline compared to July 2024, and visitor volume is down 8 percent compared to last year. Several factors are contributing to the decrease in tourists, most notably economic uncertainty that has reduced travel both domestically and from international destinations, particularly from Canada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Downtown Las Vegas is positioning itself as a value-driven alternative to the Strip, leveraging nearly nine decades of history, a growing small-business community, and event-driven foot traffic to sustain momentum heading into spring.

"We have something the Strip doesn't have — history," said Joe Woody, CFO of the El Cortez and chairman of the Downtown Vegas Alliance. "You can't manufacture 85 years of history, and we're proud of it."

That history is increasingly translating into results. Core customers are spending more, and visitors staying on the Strip are increasingly heading downtown. Panelists at a recent Civic Center discussion emphasized the importance of preserving downtown's distinct identity through steady investment and sharper branding.

"I think we've got more energy now than I've seen in probably a couple years," Woody said.

Small businesses anchored in the Fremont Street Experience and Container Park corridors are also seeing growth. Whole Lotta Sweets owner Sarah Suarez started baking custom cakes out of her home before her operation expanded into a full boutique bakery and floral shop, and is now planning a second location on the east side of the city.

"I used to bake from home do custom cakes, and it just eventually grew," Suarez said. "It became something I really love. We actually are a custom bakery and a custom floral shop; we do literally anything."

She credits her Container Park location with fueling that expansion. "It's been very good so far being here at Container Park," she said. "It's actually allowed us to open up more locally on the east side."

Looking ahead, downtown business owners and venue operators are anticipating a surge in foot traffic tied to March Madness, with event-driven crowds expected to boost attendance and spending across merchants and casinos alike.

"We have that character that nobody else has," Woody said. "We're all committed, and downtown is going to be great."

Downtown Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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