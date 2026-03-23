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Las Vegas Nonprofit Trains Therapy Dogs To Support Trauma Survivors in Nevada Courts

A Las Vegas nonprofit is bringing certified therapy dogs into courtrooms and legal settings to help trauma survivors, veterans, and specialty court participants navigate one of the most stressful environments…

Jennifer Eggleston
Therapy Dog bringing comfort to people, Los Angeles, CA
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A Las Vegas nonprofit is bringing certified therapy dogs into courtrooms and legal settings to help trauma survivors, veterans, and specialty court participants navigate one of the most stressful environments they may ever face.

Courtroom Critters, founded by Stephani Loffredo, operates 50 therapy dogs and 10 certified courtroom canines across the greater Las Vegas area. The all-volunteer organization is funded entirely through private donations and charges nothing for its services.

"Our mission is working with victims of traumatic crime," Loffredo said. "And we've expanded a lot. We're now working in the courts, helping people with severe anxiety."

Dogs go through a multi-tiered training process before entering a courtroom. "We prefer that our dogs start out with the American Kennel Club training called Canine Good Citizen," Loffredo said. "Then we go through a therapy dog training, which some dogs can complete in six weeks."

Nevada has no state law authorizing dogs in courtrooms. Courtroom Critters is working to change that by seeking a provision in the Victims Bill of Rights that would allow dogs to accompany victims to court. The organization is also actively recruiting dogs and volunteers to meet rising demand.

Judges who have worked alongside the program say the results speak for themselves. "We want to make sure that they're as comfortable as possible during this process in any way that we can help them and make them feel welcome and supported," said Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Nadia Krall. "As soon as they see the dogs, they get this big smile on their face, and it just relaxes them. It makes them feel more comfortable with the whole situation."

Loffredo says judicial buy-in tends to grow quickly once a judge witnesses the dogs in action firsthand. "Once the judges accept it and they actually see the value and they see the smiles and especially the decrease in anxiety, when anyone sees this, it's like a domino effect," Loffredo said.

For more information or to volunteer, visit courtroomcritters.org.

Las VegasPets
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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