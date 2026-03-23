Linkin Park Sets Attendance Record on Tour With New Vocalist Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park shattered an attendance record at Spark Arena in Auckland. The March 18 show drew 12,736 people, according to The Spinoff. This was the band's first performance in New Zealand since 2013. They debuted in the country with Emily Armstrong, who stepped in as lead vocalist in 2024.

The record happened because the venue increased its capacity two years ago. A new seating configuration allowed more attendees inside. Mike Shinoda joked about the achievement on stage, saying, "I don't know what that means."

The show was the first time the band performed in the country since founding lead vocalist Chester Bennington's death by suicide in 2017. His loss struck fans hard. He wore his anxieties and self-doubt on his sleeve, lyrically and in his raw voice.

Shinoda was the new lead singer. He interacted with the crowd throughout the night, sharing a hug with a fan who was about to have surgery and giving them his hat for luck. He also shouted out fans in the corner blocks, calling them "guests of honor in our most special section." The doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and Vana performed at 7:30 before Linkin Park took the stage at 8:45.