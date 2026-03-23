Nevada’s Craft Beer Boom: From Casino Origins to a Thriving Statewide Industry

Nevada's craft beer industry has come a long way from its casino origins, and industry leaders say the scene's best days may still be ahead if brewers keep innovating and leaning into the community.

Commercial craft brewing was effectively dormant statewide from 1957 until 1993, when the Nevada Legislature created the brewpub license that revived the industry. Southern Nevada's first microbrewery launched that same year as Holy Cow Casino and Brewery, before moving and rebranding as Big Dog's Brewing Company a decade later. Triple 7 opened at Main Street Station in 1996, and Ellis Island Brewery was established in 1998. Breweries began to expand beyond casinos at the turn of the century, with Tenaya Creek Brewery opening its doors in 1999, followed by Chicago Brewing Company the following year.

A pivotal regulatory shift came in 2014, when Henderson slashed its brewpub license fee from $60,000 to $10,000, drawing early craft entrants to the suburbs before the movement spread citywide. Kyle Dolder, who co-founded Las Vegas Brewing Company with his wife Jamie in 2023, points to that moment as a turning point.

"From the beginning, [the industry] was heavily restricted based on some of the laws that were in place in the City of Las Vegas," he says. "Henderson really started adopting and accepting craft beer in a way that could allow breweries to start, and that's why you saw the early adopters of the craft movement down there."

In 2017, Assembly Bill 431 nearly tripled the annual production cap for craft breweries and brewpubs, raising it from 15,000 barrels to 40,000. Then, in May 2023, the Las Vegas City Council approved a temporary waiver of certain alcoholic beverage license fees within a 1.6-mile stretch along Main Street in the Arts District, now home to at least a dozen distinct brewery branches and craft beer bars. Dolder credits that move as another watershed for the valley.

"That was probably the biggest change that I've seen since I've been here," Dolder says. "It helped valleywide, and you're even seeing tap rooms from those breweries that started in Henderson moving to the Arts District as well."