Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Rise Against
PICK PAULY’S POCKETS FOR RISE AGAINST TICKETS! 🤘 Think you’ve got good instincts—and a little luck on your side? It’s time to Pick Pauly’s Pockets for your shot at scoring…
PICK PAULY’S POCKETS FOR RISE AGAINST TICKETS! 🤘
Think you’ve got good instincts—and a little luck on your side? It’s time to Pick Pauly’s Pockets for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to see Rise Against LIVE!
🎟️ What You Could Win:
A pair of tickets to see Rise Against in concert!
🎯 How to Play:
- Tune in to X 107.5 Xtreme Radio every weekday at 5PM
- Listen for the daily keyword
- Enter that keyword below for your chance to win!
⚡ Pro Tip:
Set your alarm for 5PM—missing the keyword means missing your shot!
Don’t miss your chance to win your way into one of the most electrifying shows of the year. Keep it locked on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio and get ready to Pick Pauly’s Pockets!
- Dates of Contests: 3/23/2026 - 3/27/2026
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 6pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to Rise Against
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.