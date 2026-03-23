Scotch 80 Prime Lounge Launches Menu Based on TikTok Girl Dinner Trend

Scotch 80 Prime at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is tapping into a TikTok-fueled dining trend with its new Girl Dinner menu, bringing the art of social grazing from kitchen counters to a leather booth with a proper cocktail in hand.

The trend, which centers on light, fridge-raid-style grazing over a full meal, has found an elevated home in the Scotch 80 Bar & Lounge, where Executive Chef Marty Lopez has channeled the concept into a shareable, small-plates experience available Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations and inquiries can be directed to 866-942-7780 or palms.com.

"In the colder months, I love creating dishes that feel comforting yet elevated," said Lopez. "Our new Girl Dinner menu takes that same philosophy and channels it into a fun, social, highly shareable experience you won't find anywhere else in Las Vegas. Whether you're enjoying the Wagyu Short Rib or a table full of Minitinis and small plates, everything is designed to feel indulgent, stylish, and uniquely Scotch 80. We've also added some great new menu items, new Social Hour offerings, and a brand-new Prime Rib night on Saturday and Sunday evenings."

The centerpiece of the menu is the Minitini flight — three miniature martinis for $20, featuring the Skyy High with raspberry and spicy mango vodka, lime and Tajín; The Showgirl with rosé Champagne and elderflower; and Lychee Me with vodka, elderflower and lychee puree. Individual Minitinis are available for $10. Additional cocktails, also $10, include Not Your Dad's Old Fashioned, made with Jefferson's bourbon, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte spiked with Crown Royal vanilla and espresso liqueur.

The food menu pairs seamlessly with the cocktail lineup. A crisp Caesar with golden shoestring fries runs $15, while peppercorn-crusted filet mignon tips with blue cheese fondue are $22. Shrimp toast on Hokkaido milk bread, Iberico lumpia, and blistered shishitos round out the plate offerings at $16.