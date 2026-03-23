This Day in Sports History: March 23

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour events. Over the years, March 23 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Bossy was known for his scoring ability and quick release. He was also one of the NHL's best postseason performers. Woods is known for his dominance in major championships, record-breaking achievements, and global impact on the sport. Kane built his reputation as an elite striker. He is also known for his passing ability, vision, and leadership.