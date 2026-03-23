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Top Chef Alum Opens Henderson BBQ Spot Focused on Local Ties

Top Chef alum Alex Reznik has opened SMKD BBQ in Henderson, a barbecue concept rooted in community, personal history, and a chef-driven approach to smoke. “It had to be here…

Jennifer Eggleston
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Top Chef alum Alex Reznik has opened SMKD BBQ in Henderson, a barbecue concept rooted in community, personal history, and a chef-driven approach to smoke.

"It had to be here in Henderson. My mother lives up the street," he says. "My aunts and uncles, my cousins, my friends live here in Henderson. It must be a restaurant for us."

The menu blends Texas- and Memphis-inspired brisket, smoked over 13 hours, with six-hour ribs, burnt ends, St. Louis ribs, and bold sausages. Reznik employs dry and wet brining to build flavor without compromising texture — and pulls the meat before it crosses into overcooked territory.

"When they overcook, they fall off the bone. I don't want that," Reznik says. "I want to be able to take a bite, leave a bite mark in the ribs, and chew that rib. I'm not looking for cat food."

Non-traditional additions round out the menu, including a French Dip, pastrami sandwich, kugel, herb-dusted potato salad, and fried apple pie. The restaurant sources certified Angus beef and halal chicken and avoids frozen ingredients. Reznik notes the smoking process mirrors baking — weather shapes it, and adjustments mid-cycle aren't possible.

The concept draws directly from Reznik's upbringing as the child of Ukrainian immigrants who settled in Brooklyn.

"It reminds me of my childhood happy days. I come from a first-generation family. I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. I came to Brooklyn when I was two years old," he says. "My father worked two jobs. My mother worked two jobs. But on the weekends, everyone would get together, and there was always some sort of barbecue in the backyard."

That spirit carries into the dining room, where Reznik hopes guests arrive without preconceptions.

"We built this restaurant for the community. I love this community. On the same token, I hope the community gives us a chance," he says. "Go in with open eyes, not a predisposition of what barbecue should be."

SMKD BBQ is located at 10895 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 725-205-1460 or visit smkdbbq.com.

FoodHendersonrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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