Chris Robinson Names the Black Crowes’ Most Timeless Song

The Black Crowes have plenty of songs in their catalog that have flourished for decades. That's part of the charm of this longstanding band.

But, if there's one Black Crowes that truly stands the test of time, vocalist Chris Robinson says it's the band's famed ballad "She Talks To Angels."

In a March 19 interview with New York Magazine's Vulture column, Robinson explains why, stating that it's because "[t]hat's the song really in people's imagination."

What Makes This Black Crowes Song So Timeless

"I wrote that song from a dark romantic perspective as a kid who was yet to really be in the world that much," he states in the column, also saying that when he wrote that song, he hadn't even experienced some of topic matter in it, such as addiction.

"The reason I say that song might resonate longer than any other is because I meet people all the time who say 'She Talks to Angels' means so much to them — whether they knew someone like that or have been through something similar personally," Robinson adds in the chat. "People share their stories with me about the song a lot, and I always find it to be really poignant and touching."

"If you're a songwriter, that's what you're shooting for, that soulful connection. It has to exist on some other levels besides just having a nice melody," he continues. "I mean, when we play the song, we’ll still see people crying. To me, that's what the song is for."

"She Talks To Angels" is on the Black Crowes' debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which was released back in 1990. It's a classic album form the band and considered one of their finest moments.