Dad Tribes Nevada Launches Free Program To Combat Isolation Among Fathers

In the Las Vegas Valley, a new community named Dad Tribes Nevada was created to help fathers build friendships and find support through family-friendly, free-of-charge, screen-free gathering events.

Co-owners Steve Littman and Luke Cunningham say the initiative is designed to reduce isolation among dads by creating spaces where men can connect openly, whether about parenting, mental health, or everyday topics.

"We want to have a place where they feel comfortable to come and speak about anything they need to — whether it's mental health issues, or it could be just talking about, you know, the football game coming up on Sunday. Anything," Littman said.

The group has grown to more than 180 members across the valley in just two weeks. An inaugural Las Vegas event is planned for later this month, with all activities free of charge thanks to partners and hosts.

Dad Tribes has already established dad communities in states including Texas, Kansas, Mississippi, and Iowa before expanding to Nevada. Co-owners say the mission goes beyond adult connection; it's also about giving children real-world social experiences away from screens.

"But if we do know each other and we create an environment where people know each other, they have more social abilities instead of being on social media and on a screen all the time. They're actually playing with other kids," said Luke Cunningham, co-owner.