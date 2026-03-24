Dave Grohl Opens Up About Foo Fighters Lineup Changes

Foo Fighters discussed the band's two drummer replacements during a talk with The Guardian. Josh Freese was let go last year, while William Goldsmith left decades ago. Both situations stirred up tension within the band, though the circumstances differed.

Bassist Nate Mendel addressed Josh Freese's 2025 dismissal. Freese had joined in 2023 after Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022. "We made a decision that it was best for all parties," Mendel told The Guardian. "To get into the personal details [with Freese] of why that didn't necessarily sync up, just didn't seem like it was going to benefit anybody."

Freese toured throughout 2024 but got cut in May 2025. He said he felt "shocked" and "disappointed" by what happened. Ilan Rubin is now behind the kit, having departed Nine Inch Nails to fill the spot while Freese returned to Trent Reznor's camp.

William Goldsmith's story came up as well. He was the band's drummer from 1995 to 1997. Grohl disliked the drum tracks Goldsmith laid down for The Colour and the Shape album and snuck back into the studio to redo them himself. Goldsmith quit once he discovered what had occurred.

"I didn't like that," guitarist Pat Smear said. "Dave was just learning to be a bandleader; we could have handled the whole thing better. It left a bad taste."

Mendel mentioned the frontman has "some passive-aggressive ways of communicating things," citing how Goldsmith's departure unfolded. Guitarist Chris Shiflett chimed in. Grohl often says "That could be cool" when he means "No, we're never doing that."

The band released a new single called "Caught In The Echo" on March 20. Their 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, will arrive on April 24 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records.

They performed in Dublin, London, and Manchester earlier this month. The European Take Cover tour starts this summer, featuring two shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. North American dates run through summer and autumn. An Australia and New Zealand leg is set for 2026 and 2027.