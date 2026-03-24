Las Vegas Aces Refurbish Basketball Courts at Desert Horizons Park

The Las Vegas Aces refurbished two outdoor basketball courts at Desert Horizons Park, unveiling the upgraded spaces Sunday for local youth in a ceremony featuring speeches and a ribbon-cutting from city and team officials.

The project, funded through a partnership between the IXS Las Vegas Foundation and Southern Nevada Buick dealers, marks the first in a planned series of improvements to 31 parks across North Las Vegas. The team selected Desert Horizons Park for the initiative because of its high foot traffic, making it one of the most-visited parks in the city.

"Playing on these types of basketball courts allowed me to go off to get a scholarship at the University of Tennessee and then obviously my basketball career, as far as coaching and now as an executive, it all started at a place and a park like this," Aces President Nikki Fargas said.

The unveiling was accompanied by a youth basketball clinic hosted by the Aces, drawing roughly 75 local kids. Players at the event said the new courts will meaningfully change how they spend time in their neighborhood.

"It means everything to me because it means I can be outside more and work on my skills a lot more," one player said.

"I came to this park quite frequently beforehand. I feel like a lot of kids will benefit from it, and they'll bring their friends, and now we can have the whole neighborhood outside," another player said.

Young attendees also credited the Aces as a source of personal inspiration. "It shows that they truly care about the youth, and it shows that they want the youth to be just as good as them, if not better," one player said.

"They've inspired me since I was little, honestly. We went to their game when we won their championship, and I've been obsessed with them, and now I want to get to that level," another player said.