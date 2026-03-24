Nacho Daddy Adds Flight Menu at Three Las Vegas Locations

Nacho Daddy is kicking off March Madness with the launch of Flight Frenzy, a new lineup of shareable flights rolling out across its three Las Vegas valley locations — Henderson, downtown Las Vegas, and Miracle Mile Shops.

The Flight Frenzy menu includes a Mini Nacho Flight alongside curated beer and margarita flights, allowing guests to sample multiple flavors in a single visit. Signature nacho flights spotlight enchilada nachos, pork carnitas nachos, and cheeseburger nachos. For guests looking to upgrade, premium options include filet birria nachos, surf-and-turf nachos, and Thai chicken nachos.

The Mini Nacho Flight is priced between $19.95 and $26.95, depending on location. Beer flights start at $9.95, and margarita flights begin at $11.95.

While the promotion launches in step with the NCAA Tournament, Nacho Daddy says the Flight Frenzy lineup is here to stay, making it a permanent menu item rather than a limited-time offer.