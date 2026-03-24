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Nacho Daddy Adds Flight Menu at Three Las Vegas Locations

Nacho Daddy is kicking off March Madness with the launch of Flight Frenzy, a new lineup of shareable flights rolling out across its three Las Vegas valley locations — Henderson,…

Jennifer Eggleston
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Nacho Daddy is kicking off March Madness with the launch of Flight Frenzy, a new lineup of shareable flights rolling out across its three Las Vegas valley locations — Henderson, downtown Las Vegas, and Miracle Mile Shops.

The Flight Frenzy menu includes a Mini Nacho Flight alongside curated beer and margarita flights, allowing guests to sample multiple flavors in a single visit. Signature nacho flights spotlight enchilada nachos, pork carnitas nachos, and cheeseburger nachos. For guests looking to upgrade, premium options include filet birria nachos, surf-and-turf nachos, and Thai chicken nachos.

The Mini Nacho Flight is priced between $19.95 and $26.95, depending on location. Beer flights start at $9.95, and margarita flights begin at $11.95.

While the promotion launches in step with the NCAA Tournament, Nacho Daddy says the Flight Frenzy lineup is here to stay, making it a permanent menu item rather than a limited-time offer.

The Las Vegas-based chain, which has served gourmet nachos since 2010, operates locally at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown in the Fremont Street area, and in Henderson's St. Rose Square.

FoodLas Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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