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Seether to Release ‘Beneath the Surface’ EP

Seether isn’t over the last record yet, and that’s a good thing. Instead of moving on clean, they’re circling back with a new EP, Beneath the Surface, out April 17,…

Anne Erickson
Seether are circling back with a new EP, Beneath the Surface, out April 17. It's a bridge to a new full-length for them.
Getty Images / Rick Diamond

Seether isn’t over the last record yet, and that's a good thing. Instead of moving on clean, they’re circling back with a new EP, Beneath the Surface, out April 17, a strong, four-song set that feels less like a victory lap and more like unfinished business handled on their own time.

The EP follows 2024's The Surface Seems So Far, a record that leaned into the band’s usual push and pull with thick guitars, bruised melodies and that familiar sense that Shaun Morgan is working something out in real time, whether you’re in the room or not. The new EP keeps that thread intact but it tugs it a little tighter.

Shaun Morgan and Seether Back With New EP

Two new tracks anchor the release: "Into the Ground" and "Proud Daddy." The former's already out, and it doesn't waste time easing you in. It's heavy in the way Seether does heavy, and it's less about flash and more about weight. There's a swag and gravity to it that settles in your chest and stays there. Morgan doesn't oversell it. That's just not how he does things. He just lets the tension sit until it says what it needs to say.

The other half of the EP pulls from the stage with live versions of "Judas Mind" and "Lost All Control," both from The Surface Seems So Far. These cuts offer a raw version of the band. They're just the songs as they land in a room, a little rougher around the edges and a little more honest for it. If you've seen them lately, you can probably fill in the noise between notes.

The official line calls Beneath the Surface a companion piece and a closing chapter. It doesn't feel like a reset, but it does feel like the final pieces of their last album wrapped into a new, lovely rock package. Musically, there's a bit more bite here, but the emotional center's still doing the heavy lifting.

They'll take it back on the road in September with Staind, which makes sense, because those two bands come from the same era. Staind broke out a bit earlier, but they're both firmly post grunge. It's not a bad way to spend a few loud nights, especially if you like all things heavy.

Seether
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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