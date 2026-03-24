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St. Jude’s Ranch Hosts 10th Annual National Siblings Day Festival in Las Vegas

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will host the 10th annual National Siblings Day Festival on Saturday, April 18, in Las Vegas, marking a decade of celebrating sibling bonds and raising…

Jennifer Eggleston
Happy children with face art paint in park. Boy and girl outdoors on child birthday masquerade party have fun, smile and hug each other as friends or siblings. Entertainment and holidays.
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St. Jude's Ranch for Children will host the 10th annual National Siblings Day Festival on Saturday, April 18, in Las Vegas, marking a decade of celebrating sibling bonds and raising awareness about children in foster care.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Admission is free and open to siblings, caregivers, and community members.
The event is a collaboration with FOX5 and its Take 5 to Care initiative, which honors the bond between brothers and sisters, with particular emphasis on children navigating life in foster care. Attendees can stop by the community foster care booth to learn how to get involved and support children and siblings in care.
Activities will include games, music, refreshments, and a scavenger hunt. Pneuma Lab will lead "Sibling Stretch" moments throughout the day.
Sponsors include Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Semper Fi Heating and Cooling, and Alleviant Integrated Mental Health.
St. Jude's Ranch for Children is a Boulder City, Nevada-based nonprofit that works to preserve sibling bonds for brothers and sisters separated in the foster care system through programming, events, and community support.
eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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