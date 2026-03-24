The Pretty Reckless Announces Fifth Studio Album ‘Dear God’ Set for June Release

The Pretty Reckless will drop their fifth studio album, Dear God, on June 26 through Fearless Records. It's been five years since their last one.

Taylor Momsen calls this album her most personal work yet. "I love this record so much because it feels like me," Momsen said in a recent interview. "There's an honesty and a bluntness to the songs themselves in this record that — I don't wanna say that we haven't touched on before, but this is almost directly ripped out of my diary."

Momsen explained the five-year wait between the albums during a March 18 radio appearance. Recording took two years because schedules clashed, but she also needs time between albums. "I take time in between albums because I have to live life in between," Momsen said, as quoted by Blunt Magazine. "I have to have something to write about."

Momsen and guitarist Ben Phillips wrote all the material without any outside help.

"This is me through and through, this record, in a way that we haven't fully explored before," she said. "It feels like The Pretty Reckless in the most authentic way, and The Pretty Reckless now."

The group released their latest single, "When I Wake Up," earlier this month. Punk-driven. Guitars explode. Momsen's vocals pack a punch.

Dear God will include the chart-topping single "For I Am Death," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November. The band scored their fourth straight No. 1, and the second time they reached this milestone.