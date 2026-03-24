Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 27-March 29

Las Vegas is turning up the volume this weekend with food, glam, and J. Lo's final bow. Among the top Las Vegas weekend events, FoodieLand takes over the Motor Speedway, Jennifer Lopez: The JLO Show Live in Las Vegas closes out her critically acclaimed residency at Caesars Palace, and Red Dress 2026: Abra-RED-Dabra! conjures a magical night of entertainment and community impact.

FoodieLand Food Festival in Las Vegas

What: 250+ vendors, global flavors, one epic food festival

250+ vendors, global flavors, one epic food festival When: Friday, March 27, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Infield, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Infield, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: $13.08

FoodieLand is the nation's largest food festival, and it's coming to town. The event features over 250 vendors showcasing a wide range of global cuisines. In addition to the variety of foods available, there'll be artisan businesses represented, games to play, and live entertainment throughout the event. FoodieLand is much more than a food festival; it's a community event where local talent, small businesses, and diverse cultures unite for a truly unforgettable experience.

Jennifer Lopez: The JLO Show Live in Las Vegas

What: J. Lo's final Vegas weekend

J. Lo's final Vegas weekend When: Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $141

Don't miss the final weekend of Jennifer Lopez: The JLO Show Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This two-hour spectacular takes the audience on a journey from the Bronx to Broadway and beyond, unfolding across four dynamic acts with more than two dozen numbers. Backed by a 17-piece band highlighted by an all-female string section, the production features chart-topping hits, high-energy choreography, show-stopping costumes, and cutting-edge lighting and special effects.

Red Dress 2026: Abra-RED-Dabra!

What: Magic, glam, and giving back

Magic, glam, and giving back When: Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 110, Las Vegas

The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 110, Las Vegas Cost: General admission $35, VIP $55, 4-seat VIP table $700, and 6-seat VIP table $900

Red Dress 2026: Abra-RED-Dabra! is a magical night of transformation, celebration, and community impact. Marking more than two decades of service in Las Vegas, the Sin Sity Sisters are conjuring their most spellbinding event yet: a glamorous evening where every dollar raised directly supports people living with HIV/AIDS through their Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program. Featuring a dazzling entertainment lineup including a magician, a sword swallower as seen on "America's Got Talent," and a burlesque performance, this is more than a party.

Other Events

Things to do in Las Vegas include a full weekend of diverse entertainment. From a multiday celebration of books and authors and a sleek automotive showcase to NHL hockey on the Strip, there's something for everyone.

Book Lovers Con : Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Flamingo Las Vegas, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Flamingo Las Vegas, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Paddock Auto Oasis : Friday, March 27, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., Las Vegas

Friday, March 27, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., Las Vegas Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

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