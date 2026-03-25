Allegiant Stadium To Host Electric Vehicle Test Drives and Recycling Event

Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability will host the Electric Vegas Recycle & Ride at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 4. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with stadium gates opening for queuing at 9:45 a.m. The event will be held in Lot A and Lot B at 3333 Al Davis Way in Las Vegas and is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to test-drive a variety of EVs provided by Southern Nevada dealerships and learn about incentives, charging, and battery range. Organizers encourage attendees to bring electronics, paper scraps, batteries, and other recyclable materials. The event will also feature music and food trucks. A full list of accepted recyclable items is available through Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada.

"With fluctuating gas prices and growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), this is a perfect event to learn about EVs in a relaxed, community setting," Jodi Bechtel, deputy director, Clark County Environment and Sustainability, said in a statement. "Talk to dealers and everyday EV drivers to see if an EV is a good fit for you, and drop off some recyclables while you are at it!"