ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Allegiant Stadium To Host Electric Vehicle Test Drives and Recycling Event

Clark County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability will host the Electric Vegas Recycle & Ride at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 4. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2…

Jennifer Eggleston
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability will host the Electric Vegas Recycle & Ride at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 4. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with stadium gates opening for queuing at 9:45 a.m. The event will be held in Lot A and Lot B at 3333 Al Davis Way in Las Vegas and is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to test-drive a variety of EVs provided by Southern Nevada dealerships and learn about incentives, charging, and battery range. Organizers encourage attendees to bring electronics, paper scraps, batteries, and other recyclable materials. The event will also feature music and food trucks. A full list of accepted recyclable items is available through Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada.

"With fluctuating gas prices and growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), this is a perfect event to learn about EVs in a relaxed, community setting," Jodi Bechtel, deputy director, Clark County Environment and Sustainability, said in a statement. "Talk to dealers and everyday EV drivers to see if an EV is a good fit for you, and drop off some recyclables while you are at it!"

The event is supported by Clark County Environment & Sustainability, with participation from Blink Charging, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Motor Company, Lexus of Henderson, the Nevada Electric Vehicle Association, Republic Services, Rivian, Southern Nevada Ford Dealers, Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada, Team Ford, and Tesla. Electric Vegas Recycle & Ride is part of Drive Electric Earth Month, a national initiative encouraging communities to explore electric vehicle ownership each April.

Allegiant StadiumLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
abstract blur background of people shopping at market fair, made with color filters
Local NewsClark County Hosts Spring Family Fun Fair & Children’s Mini MarketJennifer Eggleston
Beef and cheese corn nachos served on a big plate ready to eat - Image
Local NewsNacho Daddy Adds Flight Menu at Three Las Vegas LocationsJennifer Eggleston
Portrait of dad and daughter. The father plays with the girl. Child puts on the crown for dad
Local NewsDad Tribes Nevada Launches Free Program To Combat Isolation Among FathersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect