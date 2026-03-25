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Clark County Hosts Spring Family Fun Fair & Children’s Mini Market

Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft and the Helen Meyer Community Center will host the Spring Family Fun Fair and Children’s Mini Market on Friday, March 28, from 10 a.m….

Jennifer Eggleston
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Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft and the Helen Meyer Community Center will host the Spring Family Fun Fair and Children's Mini Market on Friday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4525 New Forest Drive in Las Vegas. The event is free and open to the public.

One of the main features at the fair will be the children's mini market, where young people can showcase their new business ideas and sell their products. The goal of the mini market is not only to inspire creativity in youth, but also to give young people a chance to showcase their work for the entire community to see.

"This event celebrates the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our young people while bringing families together for a day of fun," Naft said in a statement. "We're excited to provide a platform for children to share their talents and for our community to connect with valuable resources."

In addition to the mini market, attendees can enjoy games, music, and food available for purchase throughout the day. Community resources will also be available on-site. Families are encouraged to attend and support the young vendors participating in the market.

Clark CountyeventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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