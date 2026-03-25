United Airlines Introducing “Relax Row” Economy Seating That Converts to Couch

Ready to relax? Well, United Airlines is introducing a new way to relax while flying economy during international flights. The airline recently announced the introduction of "United Relax Row." The Economy seats will transform into couches to create a more comfortable, relaxed option for international travel.

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that United Relax Row will be available on international flights for customers. The row will convert to a couch for the United Economy cabin on long-haul flights only. United will be the first North American airline to offer seating options of this kind.

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In a press release, the airline says that the row will launch in 2027. Additionally, the airline plans to offer it on more than 200 aircraft by 2030. The seats will be located between United Economy and United Premium Plus. There will be up to 12 United Relax Row sections on each plane for customers to enjoy.

"As a leading premium airline, we're committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them," said Andrew Nocella, United's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "United is the only North American airline offering a product like the United Relax Row and is one of the many reasons why we're continuing to win brand loyal customers."

In addition to the Relaxed Row, United is also offering other features to make travel easier for families. This includes free family seating, kids' meals onboard, family-friendly inflight entertainment, and a children's travel kit.