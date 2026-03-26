Clark County Launches Free Tree Program To Fight Heat in 12 Nevada Zip Codes

Clark County's Department of Environment & Sustainability and the Arbor Day Foundation are giving away 2,300 drought-resilient trees to Southern Nevada residents as part of the Community Canopy Project, a component of the county's Stay Cool Clark County initiative.

The spring giveaway opens to all Clark County residents at 8 a.m. PDT Monday, March 30. Available trees include peach redskin, Chinese pistache, and Shumard oak. Residents in eligible ZIP codes may go to ArborDay.org/ClarkCountyDES to claim a tree.

The effort targets Southern Nevada areas deemed most vulnerable to the urban heat island effect; neighborhoods significantly warmer than their surroundings due to human-built infrastructure such as roads, buildings, and concrete, which absorb and store solar heat. Eligible ZIP codes include 89014, 89121, 89119, 89104, 89110, 89103, 89169, 89106, 89102, 89030, 89101, and 89142.

According to the National Weather Service, 2024 was the hottest year on record for Southern Nevada. Multiple studies indicate planting shade trees can help reduce surface temperatures by up to 12 degrees Fahrenheit and improve air quality, per Clark County DES.