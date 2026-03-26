Driver’s Edge Plans April Safety Event as Nevada Sees Multiple Fatal Crashes

Safety advocates and driver education organizations are sounding the alarm on teen traffic fatalities in the Las Vegas Valley, following a recent weekend that saw two young people killed and several others seriously injured in separate crashes.

Driver's Edge, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit, drew more than 700 parents and teens to a three-day safety event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where participants practiced defensive driving techniques alongside professional drivers. The organization teaches young drivers to handle real-life hazards on the road.

"Car crashes are by far the number one killer of, not just Nevada's youth, but America's youth as well," said Jeff Payne, founder and CEO of Driver's Edge. "If everyone just had that 'What if?' mentality, that would be huge. If you're driving down the road, just 'what if this car makes a left-hand turn in front of me? What if this person steps off the curb? What if this person slams on the brakes?', a lot of these incidents could be avoided. But you just can't take driving for granted because in the blink of an eye, anything can happen."

The event comes amid the recent passage of Assembly Bill 4, the Nevada Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act, approved during a special legislative session in November 2025 and taking effect Jan. 1. The bill, among other things, increases penalties for those driving under the influence.

Online driver's education platform Zutobi says that, since the bill's passage, Nevada could see more DUI-related topics appear on learner's permit tests. The Nevada DMV says that while there are currently no DUI-specific changes on those tests, it continually updates the driver's handbook to include new information when bills like AB 4 are passed; changes that could translate into new permit test questions in the future.