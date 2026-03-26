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Umphrey’s McGee Rocks Crowds on Tour With Guest Stars Amid Guitarist’s Absence

Umphrey’s McGee welcomed saxophonist Skerik and drummer Andee “Beats” Avila to the stage at The Showbox in Seattle on March 20. The trio tore through a Rolling Stones cover. This…

Laura Adkins
Jake Cinninger, Joel Cummins, Brendan Bayliss, Kris Myers, Ryan Stasik, and Andy Farag of the band Umphrey's McGee performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on March 06, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Stephen J. Cohen via Getty Images

Umphrey's McGee welcomed saxophonist Skerik and drummer Andee "Beats" Avila to the stage at The Showbox in Seattle on March 20. The trio tore through a Rolling Stones cover. This marked the first show of the Sky's the Limit 2026 Tour.

Guitarist Jake Cinninger was absent from the band's March shows while "taking a necessary leave of absence for personal reasons," according to JamBase. These performances have spotlighted material sung by founding guitarist Brendan Bayliss.

Bayliss handled lead vocals on the group's first performance of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" in 72 shows, a rarity for fans who track such things. Skerik emerged with his saxophone as Avila joined Andy Farag on percussion when the jam kicked in. The Seattle-based horn player ripped through a solo while Bayliss focused on rhythmic work. Then, Brendan seized the lead before swapping with Skerik in a call-and-response sequence that had the crowd buzzing.

The West Coast leg has produced a string of debuts and bust-outs since the group launched from Southern California. The show started with "You Got The Wrong Guy" from 2021's You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull. That track bled into "Push The Pig" to start things off.

The first set included a sequence connecting "Escape Goat," Jimi Hendrix's "Power Of Soul," and "1348." Set two began with a 22-minute "Hurt Bird Bath" before guest appearances shook things up.

A pairing of "Conduit" and "Small Strides" closed the second set, and Bayliss fronted an "August" encore. The tour will perform next at Midtown Ballroom in Bend, Oregon.

Laura AdkinsWriter
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