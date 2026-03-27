Fred Durst Spotted Filming Music Video With Machine Gun Kelly in Nashville

Fred Durst appeared in Nashville this week alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

Cameras rolled, and the artists worked on what appeared to be a music video shoot at a bar.

Machine Gun Kelly had already dropped hints about Durst lending guest vocals to an unreleased track. Fans caught footage that spread across the internet. It showed both musicians collaborating on what might be visuals for a new single. No one has confirmed anything yet, but the timing makes many people think that the news could drop soon. The Mosh wrote, "Both artists have embraced stylistic reinvention throughout their careers, making the pairing a natural curiosity point for fans of both eras."

Durst became an icon when nu metal exploded in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Limp Bizkit still tours hard, with 12 shows booked for June and July.

This collaboration bridges two generations, nu metal and modern pop-punk. Both musicians have switched up their styles over the years, refusing to stay in one box.

Durst does more than make music. He got into filmmaking after directing videos for Limp Bizkit, Staind, and Korn. His movies include The Education of Charlie Banks with Jesse Eisenberg, The Longshots starring Ice Cube, and The Fanatic featuring John Travolta.

His social media posts hint at bigger ambitions. Durst wants to make a horror film, and he's been vocal about it online. He even reached out to Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, to discuss recent horror hits.

Limp Bizkit will perform at Impact Festival in Krakow, Poland, on June 3. Then they'll play at Rock Im Park in Nuremberg, Germany, on June 5.

Download Festival in Derby, UK, will happen on June 10. After that, they'll play at Plateía Neroú in Kallithéa, Greece, on June 15.