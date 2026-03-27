Guns N’ Roses Members Perform Together at Tribute Show for Promoter Jennifer Perry

Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler, and Gilby Clarke took the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on March 23. They came to pay tribute to Los Angeles-based rock agent and promoter Jennifer Perry. The sold-out Rock for Jennifer event brought the band members back to a venue where Perry worked during the 1980s.

The musicians tore through "It's So Easy" with Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe. Vicky Hamilton, who managed the group in its early years and organized the tribute, directed all proceeds to MusiCares, the PRP reports.

"This night celebrates her passion for championing the bands she believed in," Hamilton said in an announcement picked up by the Slash France fan club. "If she loved your music, she made sure the world heard it."

Perry passed away in February at 67 after a battle with cancer. She spent years at Tapestry Artists and worked as a senior booker at Avalon Attractions. Perry co-created OzzFest with Sharon Osbourne and guided several acts when they were starting.

Fred Coury from Cinderella joined the bill, along with other performers. Hamilton sent every dollar raised to the music charity.

Slash and McKagan first joined Guns N' Roses in 1985. They left in the mid-1990s, then returned in 2016. Both still tour with Axl Rose. Adler sat behind the drums from 1985 to 1990, and Clarke was on rhythm guitar duties from 1991 to 1994.

Adler made surprise appearances during the Not In This Lifetime tour. He showed up at three U.S. stops and one show in Buenos Aires, playing the drums on "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle."

Clarke teamed up with Slash, McKagan, Adler, and Matt Sorum at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in April 2012. They played three songs that night. Myles Kennedy handled vocals on "Mr. Brownstone," "Sweet Child O' Mine," and "Paradise City."