Las Vegas Set to Host Super Bowl 63 in 2029, NFL Owners Vote Next Week

NFL owners are expected to vote as soon as Monday at their annual league meeting in Phoenix to award Super Bowl 63 to Las Vegas, with sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter the decision amounts to a "matter of formality." A formal approval for the February 2029 game at Allegiant Stadium could come at the start of next week's meeting.

Super Bowl LXI is set for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027, and Super Bowl LXII will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028. A Las Vegas award would lock in the next three Super Bowl sites and mark Allegiant Stadium's second hosting of the game.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated that the 2024 Super Bowl brought 330,000 visitors to the city, generated an economic impact of $1 billion, led to the creation of 6,433 new jobs, generated $230 million in wages, and brought in over $33 million in tax revenues.

Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the city following Super Bowl LVIII, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium. "The hospitality here, you outdid it," Goodell told the Las Vegas host committee. "The NFL looks forward to coming back."

Goodell has also signaled enthusiasm for Nashville as a future host. At a stadium topping-out ceremony last November, the commissioner said everyone had a "wake-up moment" that Nashville is a "Super Bowl-ready" city after the city drew record attendance for the 2019 NFL Draft. The new Nissan Stadium is targeted for completion in February 2027. Under league policy, a stadium must be open at least one year before hosting a Super Bowl, meaning the earliest Nashville could host would be 2029.