Oakland Athletics to Wear Anniversary Patch and Offer Coin Set for 125th Season

Throughout the 2026 season, the A's will celebrate their 125th anniversary with a special patch worn on both home and away jerseys, starting with Opening Day on March 27.

The patch features the club's iconic white elephant logo and honors every city the franchise has called home since its founding in 1901 as one of the original American League franchises — Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Oakland — as well as its current temporary home in West Sacramento.

Fans attending the Aug. 12 game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will receive a limited commemorative coin set. The set includes one coin for each city in the franchise's past, a coin representing the club's future home in Las Vegas, and the 125th anniversary logo on the reverse.