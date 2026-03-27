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Oakland Athletics to Wear Anniversary Patch and Offer Coin Set for 125th Season

Throughout the 2026 season, the A’s will celebrate their 125th anniversary with a special patch worn on both home and away jerseys, starting with Opening Day on March 27. View…

Jennifer Eggleston
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2026 season, the A's will celebrate their 125th anniversary with a special patch worn on both home and away jerseys, starting with Opening Day on March 27.

The patch features the club's iconic white elephant logo and honors every city the franchise has called home since its founding in 1901 as one of the original American League franchises — Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Oakland — as well as its current temporary home in West Sacramento.

Fans attending the Aug. 12 game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will receive a limited commemorative coin set. The set includes one coin for each city in the franchise's past, a coin representing the club's future home in Las Vegas, and the 125th anniversary logo on the reverse.

The Athletics are in the second of three planned seasons in West Sacramento before a scheduled move to Las Vegas in 2028. The patch and coin set are part of the club's broader anniversary celebration and memorabilia offerings for supporters.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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