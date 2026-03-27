Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan Prepping Solo Album With Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt

Rachel Bolan of Skid Row doesn’t strike you as a “solo album” guy, but he’s proving that he certainly has it in him. The musician is prepping a solo album, and the beauty of it is that it’s not a polished, safe side-project. It’s a rocking, no fuss, fiery solo album featuring a bevy of rockers. So, yes, this one lands a little different.

Bolan’s stepping out with his first solo record, Gargoyle of the Garden State, due June 12. The first single, “At War with Myself,” is already out there, and he’s not easing into it. For the debut single, he pulled in Danko Jones for the ride, which should give you a decent idea of the temperature.

Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt to Appear on Solo Album From Skid Row's Rachel Bolan

Bolan, to his credit, isn’t pretending this is some casual thing. Instead, he says that he put everything into this project.

"Gargoyle of the Garden State is not a project, it is every bit of my soul," Bolan says in a statement. "Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is."

It’s a big swing of a quote, but it tracks. The guy’s been around long enough to know when something actually means something.

The guest list features Corey Taylor of Stone Sour and Slipknot, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme and the in-house crew of Scotti Hill, Dave Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

In Skid Row news, the band’s out there holding a worldwide audition, looking for a new frontman after Erik Grönwall stepped away in 2024. For a stretch, Lzzy Hale jumped in and did the job live, which, if you caught those shows, you know wasn’t exactly a downgrade.