Sublime To Release First Album in 30 Years With Jakob Nowell on Vocals

Sublime will release Until the Sun Explodes on June 12 through Atlantic Records. This marks the band's first album since 1996. The record features Jakob Nowell, the son of late lead singer Bradley Nowell, with founding members Bud Gaugh on drums and Eric Wilson on bass.

The 21-track album includes guest appearances from H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G. Love, FIDLAR, and Skegss. The title track was a single. A video was shot at Long Beach landmarks connected to the group's history.

“The last Sublime record that will ever be made” is the band's beloved 1996 self-titled effort, Jakob Nowell said, according to AOL. “There's no replacing history, period. Until the Sun Explodes the album is an epilogue, and ‘Until the Sun Explodes' the single is the epilogue to the epilogue. It is a tribute to the expansive works of Sublime, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life.”

The Long Beach ska-punk outfit formed in 1988 and released their self-titled album in July 1996. Bradley Nowell died in May 1996 at age 28, two months before the album's release. That record sold five million copies and produced hits, including "What I Got," "Wrong Way," and "Santeria."

Jakob Nowell first performed with Gaugh and Wilson at a benefit show for H.R. in 2023. He got sober in 2017 and initially planned limited involvement with the group, according to Rolling Stone.

The band recorded more than 20 songs over two months at a San Pedro studio near Long Beach. Producer John Joseph oversaw the sessions, with contributions from touring guitarist Zane Vandevort and DJ Product.

"The whole album came together rather effortlessly," Gaugh said, according to Vice. "We like it to be natural, not composed and enforced."

The previously released single, "Ensenada," spent eight weeks at the top of the Alternative Airplay chart in 2025. This became the band's longest chart-topping track. "What I Got" held the top spot for three weeks in 1996.