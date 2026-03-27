The White Stripes to Release ‘Live in Tasmania’ Album in Vault Package

Some shows stick around longer than they’re supposed to because they're really that good. That’s the pitch behind Live in Tasmania, a newly announced live release from The White Stripes, arriving through their Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The show was recorded in the Australian island state in 2006. The 33-song set, which features the hits such as "Seven Nation Army," will arrive in three vinyl LPs, offering plenty of Jack and Meg content. Expect it to be raw and real. You get the whole thing, sweat and all.

The White Stripes Readying Live in Tasmania' Album

"Tasmania is the only White Stripes show I ever saw that, in the middle of the performance, I thought, 'The world needs to hear this,'" Ben Blackwell, official White Stripes archivist and historian, said in a statement regarding the release. "It was so clearly beyond impressive. When we started The Vault seventeen years ago, I had my long-term sights on getting this show to the masses. I'm ecstatic for the rest of the world to finally hear it."

So, Blackwell is excited, and that means something, because he's seen a ton of White Stripes footage. It's thrilling to think that this nostalgic set is finally going to be released for the passes, or at least for the select people who are part of the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The package doesn’t stop there. There’s a bonus 12-inch single tucked in, pulling from Jack White's halftime performance at a Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, and yes, it includes a link-up with Eminem that probably felt surreal in the moment and still does now.