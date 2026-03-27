This Day in Rock History: March 27

Several musicians from well-known rock bands were born on March 27, including Tony Banks of Genesis in 1950, Andrew Farris of INXS in 1959, and Johnny April from Staind in 1965. These talented rock musicians are just a few who have influenced the genre with their sounds and styles. Continue reading to discover more facts about this important day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may have heard about these memorable March 27 moments involving popular rock bands:

1965: "Stop! In the Name of Love" by The Supremes hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., making them the first act to have four consecutive No. 1 singles.

"Stop! In the Name of Love" by The Supremes hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., making them the first act to have four consecutive No. 1 singles. 1976: "Dream Weaver" by British musician Gary Wright climbed to the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and stayed there for three weeks. It was the artist's highest-charting song.

"Dream Weaver" by British musician Gary Wright climbed to the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and stayed there for three weeks. It was the artist's highest-charting song. 1984: Metallica performed their first-ever show in the UK, at London's Marquee Club. Part of their Kill 'Em All for One tour, the show featured several of their early hits, including "Seek & Destroy" and "Hit the Lights."

Metallica performed their first-ever show in the UK, at London's Marquee Club. Part of their Kill 'Em All for One tour, the show featured several of their early hits, including "Seek & Destroy" and "Hit the Lights." 1986: Sammy Hagar made his live debut as Van Halen's frontman at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. It was the first show of the 5150 tour and the start of a new era for the band, following original singer David Lee Roth's departure.

Cultural Milestones

These March 27 events demonstrate the major impact of rock music:

1987: U2's video "Where the Streets Have No Name" was filmed on top of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles. Inspired by the Beatles' legendary rooftop performance, the shoot quickly turned into a performance, with around 30,000 people turning up to see the band perform several of their hits.

U2's video "Where the Streets Have No Name" was filmed on top of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles. Inspired by the Beatles' legendary rooftop performance, the shoot quickly turned into a performance, with around 30,000 people turning up to see the band perform several of their hits. 2003: John Lennon's childhood home was opened as a museum for the public to enjoy. Yoko Ono bought and restored the home where Lennon lived with his aunt Mimi from the age of five until he was 23, writing several Beatles songs in his bedroom.

John Lennon's childhood home was opened as a museum for the public to enjoy. Yoko Ono bought and restored the home where Lennon lived with his aunt Mimi from the age of five until he was 23, writing several Beatles songs in his bedroom. 2006: Elvis Presley's Graceland was designated a National Historic Landmark. It had been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1991, when it became the first site recognized for significance related to rock music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

If you haven't heard of these notable March 27 rock music recordings and performances, check them out:

1972: Elvis Presley released what would be his last hit song, recorded at RCA's Hollywood studio in California, "Burning Love." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Elvis Presley released what would be his last hit song, recorded at RCA's Hollywood studio in California, "Burning Love." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2004: In Reno, Nevada, Prince kicked off his Musicology Live 2004ever Tour, which included 77 shows in 52 cities. He promoted his Musicology album by giving fans a copy, including the cost of the record in the $61 ticket price. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant changes and challenges in the rock music industry from March 27 include:

1965: Jeff Beck officially joined The Yardbirds, at Jimmy Page's recommendation. He replaced Eric Clapton, who was dissatisfied with the band's turn toward a more commercial pop-rock sound.

Jeff Beck officially joined The Yardbirds, at Jimmy Page's recommendation. He replaced Eric Clapton, who was dissatisfied with the band's turn toward a more commercial pop-rock sound. 1973: Jerry Garcia was pulled over for speeding while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in a rented Chevrolet — typically a $15 ticket. However, when police searched the vehicle, they found a suitcase containing marijuana, LSD, and cocaine in the trunk, resulting in three hours of jail time and a $2,000 bail.

Jerry Garcia was pulled over for speeding while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in a rented Chevrolet — typically a $15 ticket. However, when police searched the vehicle, they found a suitcase containing marijuana, LSD, and cocaine in the trunk, resulting in three hours of jail time and a $2,000 bail. 2007: Cuban guitarist and composer Faustino Oramas from the Buena Vista Social Club died at the age of 95. His music career started when he was just 15 years old, and he gained international fame when his song "Candela" was included in the ensemble's Buena Vista Social Club album.