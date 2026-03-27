This Day in Sports History: March 27

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 27 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Plante is known for popularizing the use of the goalie mask and had a dominant career with the Montreal Canadiens. Holmes is known for his dominant reign and elite technical skill. He had 20 title defenses and one of the best jabs in boxing history. Sorenstam is known for her dominance on the LPGA Tour and her impact on the sport. She had 72 LPGA Tour wins and 10 major titles.