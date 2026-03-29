This Day in Sports History: March 29
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 29 included:
- 1873: In the English FA Cup Final, the Wanderers beat Oxford University, 2-0, and it was their second straight title.
- 1878: In the 40th Grand National, John Jones aboard the 7/1 chance Shifnal, won by two lengths from Martha.
- 1929: In the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers, 2-1, and got a 2-0 series sweep. It was Boston's first Championship.
- 1940: Boxer Joe Louis knocked out Johnny Paycheck in two rounds and retained the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1941: In the third NCAA Basketball Championship, Wisconsin beat Washington State, 39-34, and the Badgers' forward John Kotz was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
- 1948: The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox tied at 2-2 in 17 innings, in a spring training game.
- 1966: Boxer Muhammad Ali beat George Chuvalo in 15 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1970: Manchester City of England won the 10th European Cup Winners' Cup.
- 1973: Boston Celtics' Dave Cowens won the NBA MVP award.
- 1976: The Indiana Hoosiers, coached by Bob Knight, beat Michigan to win the NCAA championship and finish a perfect 32-0 season.
- 1982: In the 44th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, North Carolina beat Georgetown, 63-62, and the Tar Heels' James Worthy was named the Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
- 1985: Wayne Gretzky broke his own NHL season record with his 126th assist.
- 1987: Golfer Sandy Lyle became the first international player to win the PGA Tournament Players Championship.
- 1992: Figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi won the Ladies Figure Skating Championship.
- 1998: In the 17th Women's Basketball Championship, Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech, 93-75, and it was the Volunteers' 3-peat. They also completed an undefeated season of 39-0.
- 1999: In the 61st NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, Connecticut beat Duke, 77-74, and it was the Huskies' first title in their first-ever title game.
- 2009: At the Australian Grand Prix, Jenson Button won in the Brawn GP's first-ever race.
- 2025: The Yankees hit home runs on the first three pitches from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Nester Cortes and it was the start of a franchise record of nine homers in a 20-9 win.
Three athletes who stood out on March 29 were Dave Cowens, Sandy Lyle, and Jenson Button.
Cowens is known for his nonstop motor and toughness. He is a symbol of old-school basketball toughness. Lyle is famous for breaking barriers for European golfers, winning majors in dramatic fashion, and helping shift golf from being dominated by the United States to truly international. Button is one of the most technically skilled and adaptable drivers of his era. He is known for being smooth, intelligent, and strategic rather than aggressive.