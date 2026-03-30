Anthrax Continue to Thrill With Electrifying Thrash Metal Shows

Anthrax played a show at Hindley Street Music Hall on March 25. Alien Weaponry opened, and fans then got the chance to hear hits spanning four decades.

The quintet launched into "A.I.R." after screening a video packed with Back to the Future clips and callbacks. Vocalist Joey Belladonna, drummer Charlie Benante, bassist Frank Bello, and guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais ripped through "Got The Time," "Madhouse," and "Caught In A Mosh" while the crowd roared and moshed.

New Zealand trio Alien Weaponry opened with traditional Māori Haka ceremonies, then blasted through tracks sung in both English and Te Reo Māori.

"How the f*** are we feeling, Adelaide? Brisbane was pretty mental; can you beat them?" guitarist Lewis de Jong asked the crowd, according to The Note.

Anthrax pulled out songs from across their entire body of work. "Metal Thrashing Mad," "Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't," and "Breathing Lightning" got the pit spinning. Scott Ian spoke between songs.

They also teased fresh music. "We are going to play a piece of a new song, it's been 10 years!" Scott Ian said before playing a brief snippet.

"This is a breath of fresh air, being over 7000 miles away from that f***-fest where we live," Scott Ian said during the encore.

Circle pits erupted throughout the venue. Crowd surfers rode across the audience during multiple songs.