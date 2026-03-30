Billie Joe Armstrong Performs 30-Song Cover Set at Surprise Berkeley Show

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong brought his cover band, the Coverups, to Cornerstone on Wednesday. The craft brewery in Berkeley, California, hosted a 30-song marathon. Fans got just hours of notice when the group posted the announcement at 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Armstrong started the Coverups back in 2018. Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt joined him, along with touring guitarist Jason White, audio engineer Chris Dugan, and tour manager Bill Schneider. Dirnt hasn't played with the group since 2019. White, Dugan, and Schneider now make up the lineup with Armstrong.

The all-covers project has played at least one gig per year since forming. 2020 was the exception. White grabbed lead vocals on some tracks during the Berkeley show, taking on the Strokes' "Last Nite" and the Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated."

"Thanks for putting me in a good mood!" Armstrong told the audience at the end of the night, according to Rock Cellar Magazine.

Cover songs have been a mainstay of Green Day concerts since their earliest days. Many tracks played on Wednesday have appeared in the band's live shows over the years, though the set favored material not performed as often.