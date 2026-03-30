Billie Joe Armstrong Performs 30-Song Cover Set at Surprise Berkeley Show
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong brought his cover band, the Coverups, to Cornerstone on Wednesday. The craft brewery in Berkeley, California, hosted a 30-song marathon. Fans got just hours…
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong brought his cover band, the Coverups, to Cornerstone on Wednesday. The craft brewery in Berkeley, California, hosted a 30-song marathon. Fans got just hours of notice when the group posted the announcement at 3 p.m. on Instagram.
Fan-captured videos showed Armstrong and his bandmates tearing through covers. They played Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train." David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" got the crowd moving, and Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69" rang out across the venue. Nirvana's "Drain You" hit hard, while the Strokes' "Last Nite" kept energy high. The Go-Go's "We Got the Beat," Misfits' "Where Eagles Dare," and Cheap Trick's "Surrender" rounded out the eclectic mix, as per SF Gate.
Armstrong started the Coverups back in 2018. Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt joined him, along with touring guitarist Jason White, audio engineer Chris Dugan, and tour manager Bill Schneider. Dirnt hasn't played with the group since 2019. White, Dugan, and Schneider now make up the lineup with Armstrong.
The all-covers project has played at least one gig per year since forming. 2020 was the exception. White grabbed lead vocals on some tracks during the Berkeley show, taking on the Strokes' "Last Nite" and the Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated."
"Thanks for putting me in a good mood!" Armstrong told the audience at the end of the night, according to Rock Cellar Magazine.
Cover songs have been a mainstay of Green Day concerts since their earliest days. Many tracks played on Wednesday have appeared in the band's live shows over the years, though the set favored material not performed as often.
The Coverups are scheduled to perform at Notes & Words, a benefit concert at Oakland's Fox Theater on May 2, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Tickets for the Wednesday show sold out after the same-day announcement.