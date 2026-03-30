Las Vegas Emerges as a Culinary Capital with Alinea Pop-Up and Michelin Recognition

With two landmark partnerships to highlight Las Vegas' growing culinary aspirations, this essentially confirms its place among the world's top destinations for food lovers.

Wynn Resorts and Chef's Table, the brand behind the award-winning Netflix culinary documentary series, are launching a new global partnership that will reshape the resort's annual food festival. Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table will debut Sept. 17-19 at Wynn Las Vegas, anchored by an Icons dinner and The Feast grand tasting.

"Netflix's iconic series is known for its ability to highlight the artistry and intention behind the world's most influential chefs, and integrating that perspective into the festival allows us to elevate the guest experience in powerful new ways," Brian Gullbrants, chief operating officer – Wynn Resorts North America, said via email. Expect more immersive programming and chef-driven activations at Revelry in September, along with rare access to celebrated culinary talent. "This partnership positions Revelry to evolve into a signature culinary event on a global stage."

Separately, Alinea, the iconic Chicago restaurant helmed by Chef Grant Achatz, will be in residence at Bellagio Resort & Casino April 16–May 31, marking the final stop of the restaurant's 20th-anniversary tour. Achatz and his team will operate out of celebrity chef Michael Mina's eponymous restaurant, offering guests an immersive gastronomic experience paired with the resort's world-class hospitality.

"Las Vegas has always been willing to think big and take risks. There is a real history here of chefs, operators, and teams pushing hospitality forward, not just in scale but in creativity and craft," Achatz said in a statement. "Bellagio understands how to create experiences that feel both bold and thoughtful, and that makes the resort a meaningful place for us to share what Alinea has been building for the past twenty years."

Both collaborations arrive as Las Vegas reaches new culinary heights. The Michelin Guide is returning to Las Vegas after a 17-year absence, with selections expected to be revealed in 2026. In the city's largest-ever haul of James Beard Award nominations, 14 Las Vegas chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage professionals were named semifinalists in 2026, including six in the Best Chef: Southwest category and the acclaimed Indian restaurant Tamba at Town Square in the Best New Restaurant category.