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M Resort Opens 2026 Pool Season With Upgrades and Summer Concert Series

M Resort Spa Casino has opened its highly anticipated M Pool for the 2026 season, welcoming guests daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. The 100,000-square-foot venue features…

Jennifer Eggleston
Fashionable woman sitting by the pool on the empty deck of a cruise liner. Closeup, outdoor, view from above. Vacation and travel concept
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M Resort Spa Casino has opened its highly anticipated M Pool for the 2026 season, welcoming guests daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The 100,000-square-foot venue features two heated infinity-edge pools, two large whirlpool hot tubs, and lush tropical landscaping. Water depths range from 9 inches to 3.5 feet, making the space accessible for guests of all ages. The pool deck includes 17 deluxe daybeds, 13 private VIP cabanas, chairside service, and a full, freshly prepared food and drink menu served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For 2026, the resort has unveiled a series of enhancements, including fully resurfaced pools and hot tubs, refreshed VIP areas with custom cabana furniture, and a reimagined poolside menu featuring handcrafted cocktails and elevated fare. Daily admission is $15 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday. Children 10 and under are always $15, while holiday pricing may reach $35. Rates are subject to change at management's discretion.

The summer entertainment lineup includes Dive-In Movie Nights from Memorial Day through Labor Day. On June 13, E-40, Too $hort, and the Ying Yang Twins will headline a throwback hip-hop concert at M Pool. Stone Temple Pilots take the stage on July 25. Locals Appreciation Thursdays offer Nevada residents half-price adult admission every Thursday throughout the season with a valid ID.

M Resort Spa Casino is located at 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., at the corner of St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, Nevada.

eventsHendersonLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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