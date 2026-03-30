Muse Roll Out 2026 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Muse are hitting the road to support their 10th studio album, and they're taking a bevy of alternative rock acts with them.

The group has announced a headlining tour that kicks off July 5 in St. Louis and runs through an Aug. 31 date in Los Angeles. Just before the run, Muse will also perform at the Milwaukee Summerfest on July 2. Openers for the trek Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap, so it's an alternative and indie rock package.

Presales for the tour start on Tuesday, March 31 at noon local time, and tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full roster of dates and information, head to the band's official website.

The upcoming album, out on June 26, will mark Muse's follow-up to 2022's Will of the People. The set, called The Wow! Signal, includes the previously released singles "Be with You" and "Unravelling."

A press release says of the album that "while there's still little to go on beyond" the albums track list and lead single, "the commonalities therein speak to the forces powering Muse's new era: a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves."