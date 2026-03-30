Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Pete Davidson

🎤 Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to See Pete Davidson LIVE in Vegas!

Get ready, Vegas—comedy is taking over! X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to win your way to see Pete Davidson live at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 11… and all you have to do is pick the right pocket!

💰 How to Play:

Listen every weekday for your Pauly’s Pockets keyword at 5PM.

When you hear it, enter the keyword below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to one of the hottest comedy shows in Vegas!

🎟️ Prize:

A pair of tickets to see Pete Davidson

Live at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Saturday, April 11

😂 Why You Don’t Want to Miss This:

From Saturday Night Live to sold-out stand-up tours, Pete Davidson brings his raw, hilarious, and totally unpredictable comedy style to the stage—and this is your chance to see him LIVE.

🔑 Don’t Miss Out: Enter Below Now!