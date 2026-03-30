Spanish Chef Opens Restaurant in Las Vegas That Could Draw Michelin Recognition

Chef Oscar Amador is turning heads in Las Vegas' dining scene with his newest restaurant. Las Vegas Weekly's review of Amador Cocina Fina hails this chef-driven venture as a bold, boundary-pushing addition and a potential Michelin Guide contender.

Amador Cocina Fina offers three ways to dine: à la carte, a regular tasting menu at $89, and the Sin Pedir Permiso premium tasting menu at $135 — a name that translates to "without asking permission" and embodies the restaurant's philosophy of dining without limitations.

The Sin Pedir Permiso menu includes a Brazilian pão de queijo with sturgeon caviar, Spanish toast with caviar, a savory rabbit rillette macaron, and smoked beet tartare garnished with wasabi greens. The à la carte menu features a chile relleno, a deconstructed eggplant parmesan, and a standout dry-aged fish ceviche. Housemade salsas at each table invite diners to customize flavor on their own terms.

After beginning his career in Barcelona, Amador first arrived in Las Vegas to work in Le Cirque's kitchen before opening the Boqueria street food truck with longtime friend Roberto Liendo. Boqueria was the harbinger of Chinatown's acclaimed EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine, which is now home to Amador Cocina Fina. Amador, Liendo, and wine impresario Joe Mikulich followed EDO with Anima by EDO at the Gramercy, which earned the chef a pair of James Beard nominations, and La Loba in Seattle.

Amador Cocina Fina opened Nov. 1, 2025, in the same Chinatown space that previously housed EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine. Since then, the dining room and kitchen have matured across multiple visits, with the Las Vegas Weekly review praising continued improvements.